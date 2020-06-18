Cities across Bay State moving to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday

Chants for Antwon Rose Jr. fill the air on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, June 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student. (Andrew Russell/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is just one of several communities now focusing on the significance of Juneteenth — the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States. Now, there is a push to recognize the day across the Bay State.

In 2020 people have taken to the streets to demand justice and racial equality 155 years after African Americans were freed from slavery.

“I just think its more apparent that we have taken for granted that we have not observed the plights of African Americans in our community and we sat idly by,” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said.

Elected leaders across the state are saying now is the time to acknowledge that ugly period of American history.

So, on June 19, the day the last slaves were let go in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, cities are declaring Juneteenth a holiday.

“We do holidays in the United States not just to give people time off, we do it to stop and recognize an event,” Rivera explained.

To mark the occasion this year, Lawrence plans to close City Hall and give employees a paid day off.

In Malden, the mayor declared:

“Every June 19th will forevermore be celebrated as Juneteenth Freedom Day in Malden, Massachusetts.”

While Boston is not calling the event a holiday yet, a flag will be raised at City Hall to signify the history of the black community.

“I want to urge everyone from every race and every background to reflect on what this holiday means,” Mayor Marty Walsh said. “Reflect on the suffering and injustice the black people experienced and continue to experience and reflect on the history behind the issues we face today.”

Businesses and schools are getting in on the action too.

Harvard University sent a letter to faculty and staff telling them the college will close and they will have a full paid day off.

“People say how much does it cost the city. I would suggest its costing us more in ignorance and impact to black folks if we don’t stop and say we did have slavery at one point,” Rivera said.

