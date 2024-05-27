(WHDH) — Cities and towns across the Commonwealth commemorated Memorial Day over the long weekend with parades and events saluting service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Somerville held its parade on Sunday, bringing bands and performers on a route through the city.

Come Monday, parades were set to be held in Reading, Watertown, Brockton, and Bedford, among other communities.

There was a sea of red, white, and blue on display on the Boston Common, where 37,000 flags were set up, each representing a service member from Massachusetts who gave their life fighting for their country since the American Revolution.

Elsewhere, the USS Constitution paid tribute to service members with a 21-gun salute and memorial service beginning Monday morning. The ship is open to the public and its museum is also free to service members, veterans, and their families through the rest of the month.

On area roads, thousands of people participated in Boston’s Run to Remember Monday, honoring fallen law enforcement officers and first responders.

The Run to Remember, with half marathon and five-mile options, started and ended in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood.

