(WHDH) — Cities and towns across the Commonwealth will commemorate Memorial Day with parades and events saluting service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Parades are set to be held in Reading, Watertown, Brockton, and Bedford, among others.

This as a sea of red, white, and blue is on display on the Boston Common, where 37,000 flags have been set up, each representing a service member from Massachusetts who gave their life fighting for their country since the American Revolution.

The USS Constitution will pay tribute to service members and Gold Star families with a 21-gun salute and memorial service on Monday morning.

