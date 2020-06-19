Cities, businesses across Bay State commemorating Juneteenth

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is just one of several communities now focusing on the significance of Juneteenth — the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

In 2020, people have taken to the streets to demand justice and racial equality 155 years after African-Americans were freed from slavery.

“I just think it’s more apparent that we have taken for granted that we have not observed the plights of African-Americans in our community and we sat idly by,” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said.

Elected leaders across the state are saying now is the time to acknowledge that ugly period of American history.

In 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation declared all slaves must be let go, but it wasn’t until two years later, on June 19, that the very last slaves were released in Texas.

“We do holidays in the United States not just to give people time off, we do it to stop and recognize an event,” Rivera explained.

To mark the occasion this year, Lawrence closed City Hall and gave employees a paid day off.

In Malden, the mayor declared, “Every June 19th will forevermore be celebrated as Juneteenth Freedom Day in Malden, Massachusetts.”

While Boston is not calling the day a holiday, a flag will be raised at City Hall to signify the history of the black community.

“I want to urge everyone from every race and every background to reflect on what this holiday means,” Mayor Marty Walsh said. “Reflect on the suffering and injustice the black people experienced and continue to experience and reflect on the history behind the issues we face today.”

Businesses and schools are getting in on the action too.

Harvard University sent a letter to faculty and staff telling them the college will close and they will have a full paid day off.

Santander Bank and Boston-based law firm Foley Hoag also gave the day off for their employees.

“We wanted to take that time to give our employees an opportunity to acknowledge and learn more about Juneteenth and begin having some real solid and important conversations about social inequalities going on in us today,” said Santander Bank CCO Dennis Hermonstyne.

Rosa Nunez, Foley Hoag director of diversity and inclusion, add that, “My hope is every year people are ready to learn more, to become more aware, to have a day to really understand what can they do to be better allies to really help advance the community.”

People in Dorchester marched for Juneteenth awareness on Thursday.

The Zakim Bridge in Boston and the Burns Bridge in Worcester will be lit Friday night to celebrate Juneteenth.

All union construction sites in Boston will also pause at 8:46 a.m. for eight minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd.

