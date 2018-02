(WHDH) — Citigroup said it will be refunding $335 million after overcharging customers.

The company determined that a method it was using to calculate annual percentage rates was not properly reflecting the money back that some customers should have received.

Citigroup is currently reviewing accounts and will mail refunds by check.

