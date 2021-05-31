BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — High school students in Burlington are getting more of a chance to take part in decision-making in Vermont’s largest city.

The Burlington City Council is planning to open seats to high school students on a number of city boards and commissions, WCAX-TV reported. Some panels already have seats for youth. A resolution adds new seats to other boards and commissions including Church Street Marketplace Commission and the Advisory Committee on Accessibility.

Young people have brought valuable knowledge and perspective to the city’s decision-making, councilors say.

“It really makes us as elected officials, as appointed and elected officials, it gives us more of a direct connection to the new generation, the new generation of leaders. We want these to be the future city councilors of Burlington, the future school board members and our mayors,” progressive city councilor Brian Pine said.

Students should be able to apply later this year.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)