City adds social distancing leaf outlines to Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Leaf outlines have been painted on the grass of the Boston Common by the Parkman Bandstand to promote social distancing during the pandemic.

The mayor’s Mural Crew and city’s Office of New Urban Mechanics created the socially distant “leaves” to encourage safe seating while in the park.

The idea was inspired by parks and recreation departments across the country, including New York and San Francisco, the mayor’s office said.

The 56 leaves were carefully measured and before they were spray painted onto the grass using a hand-made stencil, city officials said.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is asking the public to recommend other places where they would like to see the leaves.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)