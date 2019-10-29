City council backs girls’ soccer team equal pay push

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city council in Vermont’s largest city is showing support for the local high school girls varsity soccer team and their shirts calling for equal pay.

WCAX-TV reports that Burlington city councilors on Monday signed a resolution acknowledging the effect the Burlington High School team is having across the country.

The team has been wearing and selling equal pay T-shirt, referring to the equal pay fight by the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

During a recent game in South Burlington they took off their jerseys and revealed their equal pay shirts, earning cheers from the crowd and penalty cards from the referees.

They say they have sold more than 2,500 equal pay jerseys to people in 35 states.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)