City council president calls for Fall River mayor to step down from office

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River’s 26-year-old mayor could be voted out of office during a city council meeting Tuesday, just days after he was arrested and charged with allegedly using investments in a company he formed as his “own personal ATM” to enjoy casinos and adult entertainment, buy a Mercedes, and pay down student loan debt.

Council President Cliff Ponte said Monday that he believes Mayor Jasiel Correia should step down amid a probe into his spending and taxes.

“Unfortunately, this community has been saturated with sad news, unfortunate news I feel,” Ponte said. “That is in the best interest in this community for our mayor to step down from office.”

Correia was arrested last Thursday in Bridgewater and charged with wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

He pleaded not guilty in Boston’s federal court, told reporters that he believes he will be vindicated and said he will “absolutely not” resign.

Correia collected more than $360,000 from investors to develop an app that was supposed to help businesses connect with consumers, federal authorities said. Instead, he allegedly spent more than $230,000 of the investor funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle and advance his political career.

On Monday, he was handed an eviction notice for his Bank Street apartment, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

They say he was not home at the time but has 30 days to comply with the eviction notice.

The sheriff’s office added that it was unclear why the notice was served.

Correia is expected to deliver a statement to the public at the Fall River Government Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)