BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is set to discuss the controversial large gatherings that have been occurring in the city during their remote meeting on Wednesday.

With bars and restaurants closed, authorities say crowds of more than 50 people have been gathering inside homes and on rooftop decks in South Boston.

State guidelines restrict indoor gatherings to 25 people.

Councilor Ed Flynn has proposed increasing fines from $500 to $1,000 for violators.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for noon and can be viewed by the public here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)