BOSTON (WHDH) - On Wednesday the Boston City Council will meet for the first time since the arrest of Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

Fernandes Anderson was arrested last week on federal public corruption charges.

She is accused of accepting a $7,000 kickback inside a Boston City Hall bathroom last year from one of her staff members, who is a family member, prosecutors said.

Fernandes Anderson pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday.

Mayor Wu has urged her to resign from the council.

