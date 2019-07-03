City councilor: Brockton Mayor William Carpenter dead at 62

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor William Carpenter has died at the age of 62.

Carpenter passed away overnight, according to Brockton City Councilor Winthrop Farwell.

“There are no politics in death, no politics in grief and sadness,” Farwell told 7NEWS in a statement. “To the mayor’s family, his staff, and his extended family, I extend sincere condolences and sympathy.”

Carpenter was elected mayor in 2013 and was serving his third term.

In June, Carpenter pulled nomination papers for re-election, saying he was looking forward to earning votes from city residents in the fall.

He was a resident of Brockton for more than three decades and was a father to six children.

No additional details regarding Carpenter’s death were immediately available.

