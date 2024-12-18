Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is urging Mayor Michelle Wu to cancel the renovation of White Stadium in Franklin Park, citing cost concerns.

Flynn said the rising cost of the project and frustration from city residents need to be addressed.

Officials said the city will now have to pay $91 million for the renovations, up from the initial estimate of $50 million.

The city is hoping to redevelop White Stadium for shared use by a new women’s professional soccer team and Boston Public Schools.

