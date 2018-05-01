NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Some city councilors are raising concerns over a new cobblestone median in New Bedford.

The bricks, which are set up in a spike-like manner, are meant to discourage people from walking along the median, the mayor’s office said.

But three city councilors called the median “inhumane” in a letter sent to the mayor.

New Bedford City Councilor At-Large Ian Abreu argued that the raised median is to deter panhandlers, and fails to address the mental health and re-entry services that those people need.

Others called the median “a danger zone,” giving pedestrians crossing the street nowhere to stand during the quick intersection lights.

The city councilors are looking to have the median removed.

