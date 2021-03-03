City councilors hold safety hearing after 2 construction workers die in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council held a hearing on construction safety on Wednesday following the deaths of two workers in the city’s Financial District last week.

Carlos Gutierrez, 32, and Jordan Romero, 27, were fatally hit by a truck at their construction job on High Street on the morning of Feb. 24.

Now, Councilor Ed Flynn wants the city to look into safety at Boston construction sites.

“We need to find out what happened at this site, make changes, learn from those changes, and make sure this never happens again,” he said.

A witness told officials that a dump truck backed into the men, knocking them down into a hole.

Gutierrez and Romero were pronounced dead at the scene, leaving their families with a lot of questions.

This is the latest in a series of construction site accidents in Boston over the past several years.

In 2016, two workers died in a South End trench collapse.

Three years later, a worker was killed by construction equipment in Copley Square during First Night set-up.

That same year, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a piece of metal fell off a building at a construction site in the North End and hit her.

Metal beams had also fallen from a crane outside of the TD Garden in 2019 but there were no reported injuries.

Flynn says safety must swiftly be examined before any more tragic accidents unfold.

“Construction workers are a critical part of our workforce in the city,” Flynn said during a virtual meeting. “It’s imperative that these sites have the appropriate measures in place to ensure health and safety.”

Councilor Lydia Edwards questioned whether city laws need to be revamped.

“We’re supposed to monitoring folks and we’re supposed be denying them permits based on their OSHA violations, based on other prior safety issues,” Edwards said.

Councilors stressed the need to quickly make safety improvements at work sites because the city is in the midst of building boom.

