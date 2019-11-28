City Councilors join volunteers at Rosie’s Place to help make, serve Thanksgiving meals

Women of the Boston City Council joined volunteers at Rosie’s Place in Boston to help make Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George joined many others at Rosie’s place to serve the meals they made.

Many of the women Rosie’s place serves were not able to be with families or friends today which is why organizers say this event is so important.

President of Rosie’s Place Leemarie Mosca said, “We are going to make sure we are having a day of fun and celebration, the women who are coming to us, come to Rosie’s place year-round so of course they are spending this holiday with us too.”

The volunteers helped serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner to more than 100 women on Thursday.