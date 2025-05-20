BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilors will hold a hearing to review Boston Public School’s hiring process for bus drivers in light of the death of a 5-year-old boy hit by a school bus.

Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy are demanding answers with the hearing expected to take place on Wednesday.

“There is a lot of outstanding answers, questions that haven’t been answered yet,” said Flynn. “And we owe it to the residents and to BPS families to do our due diligence to be upfront, and provide as much information as we can so this type of accident never happens again.”

Lens Joseph was killed last month in Hyde Park when he was hit by a school bus.

An investigation revealed the drive had an expired certification and should have no been operating the bus. The driver resigned before a termination hearing.

