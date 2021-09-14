BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston election officials issued a statement Tuesday night as candidates await the results of the city’s preliminary election.

About 7,000 ballots were received via US Mail or by dropbox by the 8 p.m. deadline and must be cross-referenced with voter lists that will be delivered to City Hall to confirm the voter didn’t already vote in person, the city’s election department said.

Once a precinct is fully tallied, including all mail votes, the unofficial results can be reported.

All ballots will be counted before the end of the night per state law, officials said.

