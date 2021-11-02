BOSTON (WHDH) - In the wake of the voting issues associated with the preliminary election, Boston officials say things will be different this time around.

Since the preliminary election, more volunteers are on hand to count votes, more are on hand to deliver drop boxes to Boston City Hall and a new night shift team has been brought in to help after the polls close.

With more volunteers on hand, workers at Boston City Hall began the important job of counting the ballots as they began to trickle in.

Boston police officers escorted ballots from other precincts into the building where they will be locked up inside a special vault until all the votes are counted.

In the meantime, results are coming in from voting machine tabulations and those numbers are what is reported on the 7NEWS Election Races page.

Ballots that have been cast in the city’s drop boxes will start to be counted around 10 p.m. Those will need to be cross-referenced with those that have been cast in-person to ensure no one voted more than once.





