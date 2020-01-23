City employees pay tribute to Lawrence DPW worker killed on the job

Department of Public Works employees from across Massachusetts lined the streets in Methuen on Thursday to pay their respects to a fellow DPW worker killed on the job.

Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, was killed while on the job last week in Lawrence.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Andover Street around 2 p.m. found Ruiz-Rodriguez suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

He later died at Lawrence General Hospital.

Investigators have not been able to identify a suspect in the shooting, and do not believe Ruiz-Rodriguez was the intended target.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera thanked everyone for their support of the victim on Thursday.

“I stop being surprised about the overwhelming support that we get when anything bad happens in our city,” Rivera said.

