BOSTON (WHDH) - A local collaboration is on tap this summer. Two local breweries are creating a beer garden right next to City Hall.

The D&D Beer Garden is located on City Hall Plaza and officially opened Wednesday afternoon. It’s part of an effort to revitalize Downtown Boston with social and economic opportunities.

“Being outside and being a part of Faneuil Hall and the history of Boston,” said Michael Belley, Director of Operations Democracy Brewing. “It’s a great location and having a great spot to hang in the summer, whether you’re a local or a tourist.”

The two local breweries featured are Distraction Brewing in Roslindale and Democracy Brewing in Downtown Crossing.

“We’re two, independent, small breweries. We both opened not too soon before COVID and both really dealt with COVID,” said Lora Estey, co-owner Distraction Brewing “It’s been rough”

“There’s a lot of big names around here, so it’s nice to have some small guys that can show what we can do and have fun with it,” Belley said.

Both brewery owners said this beer garden will have much more than beer. They’re working to host live music, entertainment, art classes and showcases. Jimmies Cafe, based in Roslindale, will also be providing food and beverages for the beer garden visitors.

They also said they are working to make the space dog-friendly.

Distraction and Democracy are slated to occupy their new beer garden for the next three years.

“It’s perfect,” visitor Christopher Wetmore said, “especially because everyone knows Sam Adams. It’s nice to have other breweries that are close enough to get to from the T or by Uber.”

D&D’s hours will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The hours will be expanding throughout the summer.

