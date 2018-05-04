City Hall Plaza transformed into ‘The Patios’ with ice cream, beer, puppies

BOSTON (WHDH) - A section of City Hall Plaza in Boston has been transformed into an escape for citygoers that includes ice cream, beer, miniature golf, and most importantly, puppies.

Seasons at City Hall Plaza opened The Patios, a summery outdoor area that transforms the plaza into a destination. Mayor Walsh kicked off the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

“This is part of the allure and the draw of what this city is all about,” Walsh said at the event.

The puppies, which are named after members of the Boston Bruins, are furnished by Schultz’s House, a dog rescue shelter from Dedham that provides rescue for lost, homeless, and abandoned dogs and helps them find homes.

The furry friends will normally make their appearance on Wednesday, according to the City Hall Plaza website. But on Friday, the pups posed for pictures and even greeted Mayor Walsh on the opening day of the event.

Ice cream from Honeycomb Creamery and beer from Wachusett Brewing were also on hand. Patio seating and mini golf holes lined the area.

A scheduled array of food trucks will also appear at The Patios throughout the week.

For more information on the event, check out their website here.

