REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Revere issued a citation for multiple “building violations” after a young child fell from the third-floor balcony of a residential building earlier this week, Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. announced.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a multi-family home on Shirley Avenue. A Revere police spokesperson said the child was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday evening.

SKY7-HD spotted crime scene tape around the home after the incident and people who live nearby said they were shocked by what happened.

Oscar Alzate Jr. told 7NEWS he lives on the first floor of the building where the child fell and said he heard the child hit the ground.

Alzate said he called 911 and said something needs to be done to prevent a similar incident in the future.

“I want more safety for the children because none of this is good what happened,” he said.

Keefe in his announcement Thursday said he is praying for the injured child’s recovery.

Keefe thanked first responders for their response but said the conditions at the home where this incident took place are “unacceptable.”

“No family should have to live in unsafe housing conditions and Landlords have a responsibility to ensure safety for their tenants,” he said.

In addition to the citation, Keefe said he activated Revere’s Code Enforcement Task Force which, in partnership with the Revere Inspectional Services Department and other agencies, will conduct “thorough inspections of the entire property.”

No further information was immediately available about the citation the city of Revere issued or the specific conditions inside the home on Shirley Avenue.

The injured child remained in stable condition as of Friday morning.

