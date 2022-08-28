BOSTON (WHDH) - College students have flooded the streets of Boston this week as they move back into the city before college’s fall semesters start.

The city of Boston has issued several traffic advisories this week, including for the Fenway and Roxbury neighborhoods, that will run through Labor Day on September 5.

Berklee College began moving students in Saturday, with Northeastern starting Sunday and BU on Wednesday.

The city of Boston and transportation officials are reminding moving trucks not to take Storrow Drive when navigating the city, stressing the 10 foot height limit.

Make good choices, Boston!



The height limit on Storrow Drive is 10 feet. Trucks — including moving trucks — are NOT allowed to travel on Storrow through the City of Boston. Don't try it, don't get Storrowed! pic.twitter.com/M1eUOEGIMu — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) August 25, 2022

The famous, or for some, infamous, “Allston Christmas” is back in full force as many students leases end and begin this this week. Sidewalks and curbs in Allston, Brighton and Mission Hill have already fill-up with furniture, clothes and other items left behind for people to rummage through.

