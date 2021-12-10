BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are calling for change after a student was attacked inside a bathroom at the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School earlier this month.

In a letter written to Michelle Wu, officials from the Service Employees International Union said “a blind Asian student was struck in the back of the head so hard causing him to be launched clear across the bathroom as he smashed the front of his head into a wall.”

SEIU represents administrators working in the schools.

Union officials say the student who was attacked could not identify his attacker, and his parents pulled him out of the school.

“I think it’s not only our school, I think it’s a lot of schools,” said Gail Williams, whose son attends Henderson school.

The attack comes just one month after Henderson Principal Patricia Lampron was viciously beaten by a student.

“The district will remain focused on identifying, mitigating and eliminating confrontational instances,” said Boston Public Schools Supt. Brenda Cassellius. “The district has also invested in key social-emotional supports by hiring family liaisons and social workers in each school.”

Boston City Councilor Frank Baker was critical of the school department’s reaction to the attack.

“Well, the cameras still aren’t working and I haven’t seen any new staff here as far as safety professionals or mental health care professionals,” said Baker.

The Boston Teacher’s Union is asking the district to speed up its process of hiring staff for all of its schools in the wake of the attack.

