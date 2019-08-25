City leaders calling for change after string of shootings in Dorchester neighborhood

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - City leaders are calling for an end to the violence after a string of four shootings in Dorchester that left one man dead and three others injured over the weekend.

“When we’re recovering five firearms in a 12-hour period, something definitely has to be done,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

All four shootings happened within just hours of each other, all in the area of Franklin Field.

“At the end of the day, there’s too many guns in the streets,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 91 Westview St. around 3:30 a.m. found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police brought in K-9s to search for evidence and were able to find shell casings on the sidewalk.

A few hours earlier, just after 11 p.m., another man was shot on nearby Stratton Street and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Blue Hill Avenue, where one victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth shooting occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Talbot Avenue, where a man was shot in the leg, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

All of these shootings occurring the same weekend of the weekend-long Carnival Celebration in Dorchester.

“The festival is a family event, there should be no shootings at family events, before, during, or afterwards,” Gross said.

Those in the area say the festival brings people from all over, including families and they say the shootings are a dark spot on what is normally a bright weekend for the area.

“I mean that’s sad to hear, that’s not good for our community, or even for here,” a man who lives in the neighborhood said. “There’s a lot of kids, practicing, playing football right here so again it’s sad to hear that.”

Two men were arrested after that last shooting, where they allegedly pulled guns and fired on each other in plain view of officers assigned to patrol the J’ouvert Parade.

The two men allegedly then ran away and tried to get rid of their guns before they were arrested, police said.

Antubi Bryan, 27, of Brockton, and Michael Warner, 34, of Hyde Park, both face charges of carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

They will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is strongly urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

