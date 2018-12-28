City leaders ensure public safety as New Year’s Eve approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - As Bostonians get ready to ring in the New Year, city leaders are working to ensure public safety.

“All of our public safety agencies have been working together to make sure we have a safe first night for everybody in the city,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Walsh says there are no specific credible threats against First Night celebrations, but law enforcement is still taking necessary precautions.

“There’s going to be extra police and EMS and other emergency management personnel downtown and we’re also gonna be covering all of our neighborhoods,” Walsh said.

This Boston Police Commissioner William Gross’s first First Night as commissioner.

He says merry-making is encouraged but public drinking and marijuana use is not.

“We will have people throughout the crowds checking for anyone that’s not adhering to our requests not to drink in public,” he said.

The next worry is the weather.

Forecasters say rain may develop late Monday night with low temperatures in the 20s.

But most revelers will probably take that over last year’s single-digit temps, which caused some events to be canceled.

“It’s going to be cold so we’re asking people to dress warmly and look out for each other,” Walsh said.

Like year’s past, the T will offer free rides beginning at 8 p.m.

Rush-hour service will remain in place until the system closes at 2 a.m.

Ice sculptures, fireworks, and dozens of performing acts are all part of the celebration that turns out to be uniquely Boston every year.

“Fun, family, free, festive. All of those words apply to the whole course of the day,” First Night Organizer Dusty Rhodes said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)