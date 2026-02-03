BOSTON (WHDH) - City leaders took part in a flag raising ceremony at Boston City Hall on Tuesday in honor of Black History Month.

Mayor Michelle Wu was among those at the ceremony.

Speakers and cultural performers were on hand to observe the occasion.

During the event, the Black Liberation Flag was raised and a moment of reflection, celebration, and unity was held.

