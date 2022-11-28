QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people showed up to voice concerns at a public safety forum in Quincy Monday night.

City leaders, including the mayor and the chief of police took questions from the audience, as well as advising residens on how to report a crime and what safety resources are available to them.

Audience members like Marsha Lehane, who said she takes the MBTA every day, are still processing the violence that has taken place at stations in the area. It’s been just over two weeks since police said Christian Lynch kidnapped a 64-year-old woman from the Wollaston T station and sexually assaulted her.

“I’m sitting there going, ‘that could have been me. That could have been me,” Lehane said.

While she was not satisfied with everything she heard at the meeting, she said the conversation was a start.

