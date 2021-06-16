WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester city leaders are petitioning to change state law to allow the widow of fallen police officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia to collect his pension.

Familia drowned in Green Hill Pond while trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy, who also drowned on June 4.

Drowning while serving in the line of duty is currently not a category that would let a widow collect an officer’s pension, but city leaders are hoping to change this.

The five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department was laid to rest last week.

