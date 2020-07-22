City leaders place hand sanitizer stations along Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - City leaders in Revere are taking new precautions in an effort to keep beachgoers safe during the coronavirus emergency.

Officials announced a new initiative Wednesday that would put 16 hand sanitizer stations all along Revere Beach.

The stations also feature a QR code that will provide visitors with a list of guidelines on safe beach practices.

Community leaders hope everyone will participate.

“I want to take this time to ask all visitors to the beach to do their part. Wear a mask, please practice social distancing and make sure we can continue to make Revere Beach a safe place for everybody to enjoy,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said.

The new program is slated to run through late August.

