BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden raised community concerns about violence in the city after a teenager was shot and killed near a playground in Boston Wednesday night.

“I am deeply devastated,” Wu said at a news conference Wednesday night. “When we see the loss of life, particularly a young child, we are all robbed of the potential, the life that was ahead of this young person.”

“We need to do everything we can to wrap around and support the young men and women that are out here dealing with trauma, dealing with this violence,” said Hayden. “We have to get ahold of the guns that are on our street and in our young people’s hands, so that hopefully, we won’t have another one of these happen again,” said Hayden.

Boston Police said they received a call of a shooting in the area of 28 Ellington Street, near a playground sometime at 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors in the area told 7NEWS they heard multiple gunshots before seeing someone run away from the scene.

“I had just seen the boy getting his chest pumped on,” one woman told 7NEWS. “I didn’t really see the shooting – I heard it and then I saw them doing chest compressions, and then the ambulance, (with) them putting him inside. That was it.”

Police scattered evidence markers after the deadly shooting as they looked for clues in the neighborhood as to who pulled the trigger.

“This playground is meant for the kids, but all the gun violence. It’s kind of hard for bringing your kids out here,” one neighbor told 7NEWS.

No arrests have been made yet as the case remains open and is part of an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Boston Police.

