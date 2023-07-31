BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are dead after a violent night in Boston that saw three separate shootings and a triple stabbing Sunday into Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened in several different locations around Boston. Officials later shared their reactions, with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden describing the incidents as “calamitous violence.”

“My heart cries out for our city and for everyone impacted by these tragedies,” Hayden said in a statement. “We’ll work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Officers initially responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, Boston police said, officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Later, around 11 p.m., police said officers responding to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets in Roxbury found another person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was also taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Also Sunday, a man was shot on Draper Street in Dorchester and taken to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries. Officials later said he is expected to survive.

Nearby, a triple-stabbing around midnight on Charles Street left three people hospitalized with what authorities said were non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke alongside other officials on Monday afternoon, hours after incidents overnight, at a National Night Out community outreach event in Hyde Park. Such outreach events, officials said, are important parts of efforts to address violence.

“It’s deeply painful and heartbreaking every single time we are comforting a grieving family and marking a loss that is going to have ripple effects in the community for a long time.” Wu said. “Every single life, every single resident is of the utmost importance to our city.

“I wish we had a crystal ball that can stop it before it happens,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. “If we know about something, we can potentially do that.”

Cox continued, asking members of the public to reach out to police to help resolve issues “that could lead to some type of dispute.

“That’s what we’re here for,” he said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday night in connection with the recent shootings and stabbings.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

