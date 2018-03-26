City leaders work on plan to fight flooding in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Members of Boston’s City Council met on Monday to discuss ways to fight flooding in Boston, after recent snowstorms left parts of the city underwater.

The meeting was called by City Councilor Michelle Wu, who invited ideas from attendees on how to keep flooding from having a crippling impact on the city. The effort comes weeks after the rising flood waters submerged parts of the city and flooded the Aquarium T Station.

“We called this to review what was supposed to be the big storm of the city, hopefully of several season,” said Wu. “And unfortunately, it was just one of many.

Residents said they keep growing concerned with each passing storm.

The biggest questions at the hearing were can the city engineer a way out of flooding and if leaders can find a way to pay for it.

