BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is collecting its second round of applications for the Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises (SPACE) Grant Program, which aims to support small businesses, particularly those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications from this round are due Nov.10 at 5 p.m.

“The City is working to identify creative ways to bring people back to commercial districts to revitalize our local economy,” an announcement read. “We are seeking to fill vacant storefronts and help small business owners secure new storefront space or expand to a space by subsidizing the costs associated with operating expenses.”

Prioritized businesses include but are not limited to:

Food service and production, restaurants

Childcare

Repair and maintenance and laundry services (laundromats, dry cleaning)

Retail

Art, entertainment, creative economy

Fitness, wellness (including spas and salons) and recreation

