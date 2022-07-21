BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has extended its heat emergency through Sunday as temperatures are expected to remain into the mid-to-high-90s this weekend.

The heat emergency was previously expected to expire Thursday.

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through the weekend, we’re extending the heat emergency to prioritize the well-being and safety of Boston’s families,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

Previously opened cooling centers will remain open at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The full list can be found at boston.gov/heat. Masks are strongly recommended in the cooling centers. Over 50 splash pads will also be open throughout Boston. Select indoor pools are open through Sunday, as well as the outdoor BCYF Mirabella pool. People can register for a time to swim at this link.

Mayor Wu issued several heat safety tips, including drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activities, especially from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and using SPF-30 or higher sunscreen and sun protective clothing.

Eversource said it’s working “around the clock” to keep power on amid the heat wave, and restored power to about 40,000 customers across Massachusetts within the last 24 hours. Additional resources are on standby to respond to additional outages that may be caused by equipment overheating and forecasted thunderstorms. Many of the previous outages were caused by equipment overheating.

To ease the load on the electric grid, especially during peak hours of 2-7 p.m., Eversource urged customers to avoid using large appliances like washers and dryers during that time, adjusting thermostats up a few degrees, and closing window shades.

