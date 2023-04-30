BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston’s new Family and Friends protocol is aiming to get people in touch with loved ones who might be living on the street at Mass. Avenue and & Melnea Cass Boulevard as officials prepare to clear out encampments from the area again on Monday.

The program connects people living in the homeless encampment with loved ones — but only if both parties consent.

The City is asking those who live at the encampment to voluntarily remove their tents by Monday due to sanitation and safety issues. This program is geared toward getting them help they need.

For more information visit: https://www.boston.gov/departments/mayors-office/mass-and-cass-friends-and-family-protocol or call 617-982-4785.

