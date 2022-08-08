BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has again extended the city’s heat emergency through Tuesday, August 9, due to upcoming weather forecasts.

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said in a statement. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, it is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

Cooling centers will open at 16 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday. A full list of centers is available at boston.gov/heat.

High temperatures are currently forecasted to climb into the 90s Monday and Tuesday before beginning to taper off later in the week. During the week’s second half, temps are expected to fall back to near 80°, with humidity likely to linger for a few days.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)