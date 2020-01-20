BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston held its 50th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Monday.

City and state officials, including Gov. Charlie D. Baker, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and Senator Edward Markey, gathered at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to honor King.

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, also provided a special sermon keynote address.

Guests enjoyed musical performances by a gospel choir.

