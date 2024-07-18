BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston released a plan to deal with a growing number of rats.

Boston hired a specialist to study the pest issue and decide the best course of action.

City officials said they need to focus on the worst neighborhoods, pinpointing Boston Common, Back Bay, Chinatown, the North End, the South End, parts of Dorchester and Roxbury, and Allston and Brighton.

“Nobody wants to live with rats,” said John Ulrich, chairman for the Boston Rat Action Plan. “The pilot programs, the efforts will start in those priority action neighborhoods.”

The main issue is the way Bostonians dispose of their garbage.

“The most effective way to deal with rodents is sanitation. We have to reduce their food. No food equals no rats. So we have to work on sanitation, containerization, and address trash issues,” Ulrich said.

The rats also thrive due to some of the city’s infrastructure, including intertwining alleyways, older sewer systems, and century-old cobblestone and brick streets and sidewalks.

The city is working to fix the trash problem and use new technology to monitor problem spots to get ahead of infestations.

“[It’s a] public health concern,” Ulrich said. “It’s a quality of life issue. It’s one of the biggest quality of life issues in the city of Boston.”

The rat task force will be meeting monthly to discuss if any changes need to be made.

