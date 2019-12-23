BOSTON (WHDH) - With people getting ready to open gifts during the holiday season, the City of Boston is reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled.

The city tweeted out a helpful guide that covers everything from wrapping paper to bows and ribbons.

What can be recycled:

Gift bags as long as they don’t have metallic inks, foil, wire or glitter

Cardboard, including gift boxes no larger than 3-feet by 3-feet

Catalogs

Greeting cards with no metallic inks, foil, wire or glitter

What can’t be recycled:

Plastic bags

Christmas lights

Bows and ribbons

Wrapping paper

Bubble wrap

Styrofoam

Air pillows

Tissue paper

Packing peanuts

Residents can learn more about trash and recycling by heading to the City of Boston’s website.

'Tis the season for gift bags and wrapping paper. Here's a quick #holiday recycling guide, find the full searchable guide at https://t.co/u3caOgqRxX pic.twitter.com/kK2KFbnnB3 — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) December 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)