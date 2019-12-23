BOSTON (WHDH) - With people getting ready to open gifts during the holiday season, the City of Boston is reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled.
The city tweeted out a helpful guide that covers everything from wrapping paper to bows and ribbons.
What can be recycled:
- Gift bags as long as they don’t have metallic inks, foil, wire or glitter
- Cardboard, including gift boxes no larger than 3-feet by 3-feet
- Catalogs
- Greeting cards with no metallic inks, foil, wire or glitter
What can’t be recycled:
- Plastic bags
- Christmas lights
- Bows and ribbons
- Wrapping paper
- Bubble wrap
- Styrofoam
- Air pillows
- Tissue paper
- Packing peanuts
Residents can learn more about trash and recycling by heading to the City of Boston’s website.
