BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is hosting a second COVID-19 vaccination event with a $75 gift card giveaway. The first event of its kind drew huge crowds– and very long lines.

The second event will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at White Stadium in Franklin Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the gift cards will only be available for people 18 and under who get vaccinated or boosted and caregivers who get vaccinated or boosted with them at the event, while supplies last.

First and second doses of primary COVID-19 vaccination series will be available for people 6 months and older, as well as boosters, including the new Omicron-specific formulation. The new booster is only available for those 12 and older.

The event is part of the Boston Public Health Commission’s efforts to increase vaccination and booster rates in the city, especially for younger residents, the organization said. The vaccination rate for children between 6 months and 4 years old sits at 11%, and the rate for children 5 to 11 is 46.6%. BPHC added that Boston’s COVID-19 metrics, including wastewater, daily cases and hospitalizations have all increased since the start of the school year.

“There is a critical need to improve vaccination uptake among school-aged children in Boston, and it is important for all eligible individuals to get the new bivalent omicron-specific booster. This event is another opportunity for us to break down barriers to care and bring COVID vaccines and boosters directly to our communities,” said Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission Dr. Bisola Ojikutu. “I encourage everyone to protect themselves, their families, and those closest to them by getting vaccinated or boosted.”

