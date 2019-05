BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston wants to make sure Boston residents are ready for anything — including a zombie apocalypse.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday, complete with zombiemojis, the city department asked residents to fill out a questionnaire to test their preparedness.

Click Here to fill out the survey.

Zombie Apocalypse or Natural Disaster we want to make sure Bostonians are ready for every kind of emergency. As we work on increasing awareness about what to do, we want to hear from you.

