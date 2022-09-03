BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say the city was notified Friday that a mosquito, which was trapped and tested, was found to have West Nile Virus.

The insect was found in the Campello section on Brockton’s south side.

Technicians with the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will now spray the entire city with mosquito-killing aerosol beginning Wednesday, September 7. The spray is harmless to humans.

