CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Chelsea received funding help from the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

United Way awarded $100,000 to support people in Chelsea impacted by the ongoing disruption of SNAP benefits.

On Monday, local leaders announced which community-based organizations would receive funds from the grant to expand food access across the city.

Leaders say it’s critical to make sure the most vulnerable members of the community are supported in times of need.

“These individuals and their families depend on SNAP, on food security,” State Representative Judith Garcia said. “And this room is saying we are here, we see you, and we’re stepping up.”

The United Way and the city of Chelsea are also reactivating the “One Chelsea Fund” to raise additional money for community members in need.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)