City of Everett requiring people 5 years and older to wear face masks to slow spread of COVID-19

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett’s Board of Health issued an executive order Monday requiring all residents and visitors over the age of 5 to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the new order, face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when entering inside a business open to the public, using public transportation, pumping gas or using other outdoor self-service facilities, and engaging in any activity within a confined or enclosed facility where other members of the public are present or have routine access.

Businesses are allowed to refuse service to any person who fails or refuses to wear a mask.

Anyone who refuses to cover their face after entering into a store, workplace of facility will be deemed a trespasser and may be subject to arrest and civil or criminal prosecution, according to the Board of Health.

This order does not apply to people engaging is permissible outdoor physical activity, those riding in a personal vehicle, and residents inside their own space with family or other household members. However, they are still encouraged to cover their faces.

