City of Lawrence issues guidance for evacuated residents

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Lawrence has issued a bulletin to residents who are being evacuated due to a massive gas emergency.

South Lawrence residents, making up everyone who lives south of the river, are being ordered to evacuate the area and go to one of the three designated Evacuation Assembly Points.

The EAP points are:

Mount Vernon Ball Park on Mt. Vernon Street

The South Common at Osgood and Salem streets

The Everett Street Boat Ramp on Everett Street

Shelters have been set up at Lawrence High School, Parthum Elementary School, and Arlington School

