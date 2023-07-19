LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Lawrence and a high-ranking police officer are facing a civil suit after being accused of using excessive force against a man in custody.

The suit claims that Lawrence Police Captain Michael Mangan clotheslined a 29-year-old man in custody by pushing the man’s head into a metal door and onto the concrete floor, then tackling and handcuffing the suspect.

The alleged victim was booked for a noise complaint in March. Mangan, who is on leave from the department, was reached by phone and did not comment.

Tim Houten, the attorney for the City of Lawrence, said the incident, which was inside the police station, is under investigation by an independent firm.

“There’s no cover-up,” Houten said. “Immediately upon being notified, we hired an investigator, and that’s where we are.”

With no criminal charges filed, the alleged victim, Sodiq Folarin Amusat is seeking damages through a civil suit, but his attorney is not sharing how much in damages they are seeking.

“Anybody can file a lawsuit for any reason,” Houten said. “I never go to the veracity. Many lawsuits are settled, many lawsuits are won, many lawsuits are lost.”

In a police report obtained by 7NEWS, Mangan explained that Amusat tried to grab his face, and he reacted. Amusat’s attorney said he’s seen surveillance video.

“Mr. Amusat did not physically resist the police officers, did not attempt to flee and did not verbally threaten the officers,” the attorney wrote in the civil lawsuit. “Mr. Amusat was flanked on both sides by two larger police officers.”

The accused officer’s union is standing by him and his actions.

In a statement to 7NEWS, Sgt. Mike Simard of the Lawrence Superior Officers Association said that “Capt. Mangan is a highly respected superior officer with an unblemished record and we look forward to due process.”

The alleged victim is also suing the city for not stopping bad behavior.

“The City has allowed its police department to develop a policy or custom that results in a failure to properly supervise, investigate, and discipline its officers,” the civil lawsuit read.

Houten said this incident is isolated and not reflective of the entirety of the police department.

“At this time, we’re looking into it and will take appropriate actions in what the investigator tells us,” Houten said.

