LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice cream truck curfew will soon be in effect in Lynn.

Trucks will no longer be able to sell ice cream past 8 p.m. due to a number of noise complaints. The decision was made during the city’s Board of Health meeting last Tuesday.

Children in Lynn expressed their dismay about the new rule.

“I don’t know why the ice cream trucks can’t sell ice cream after 8 p.m., it’s so weird,” said Zynalia Phoeurng. “They’re a small business. Everybody should be helping them.”

Lisa Tobin, the city’s public health director, said she agrees with the curfew.

“My perspective is it’s noise pollution. You don’t need to be selling ice cream at 9 o’clock, 8:30 at night to them babies,” Tobin said.

State law says ice cream trucks must have music on when driving and are supposed to shut it off when they pull over. But still, some Lynn residents don’t see the issue.

When asked if the music has ever bothered her, Vannessa Loeurn, Phoeurng’s mother, said it hasn’t.

“No, no. It’s summertime. It’s for the kids, for the children,” Loeurn said.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson released a statement on the ice cream truck curfew, agreeing with the city kids.

“Our office has asked the Board of Health to reconsider how the goals behind this proposed change might be achieved through less restrictive intervention and ensure that any local action we take is aligned with existing state regulations,” Nicholson said.

The new regulation is set to take effect in August.

