MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Medford plans to equip its police officers with body-worn cameras.

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley announced Monday that they signed a 5-year contract for $330,000 last week with Motorola Solutions to provide body-worn cameras to the 100-person police department.

The cameras are expected to be delivered in the spring with the implementation of the cameras tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall after the officers get trained on policy and use.

“I see the implementation of body-worn cameras as a benefit for the community, our city and our police department,” Buckley said. “Body-worn cameras will serve to improve accountability, improve the quality of face-to-face interactions among police officers and the public, improve the department’s response to citizen complaints, provide for valuable training and review of officer interactions and support both officer safety and health and the safety and health of all who interact with the police.”

Lungo-Koehn added, “Our police department has made a concerted effort to improve the way it interacts and communicates with the public. These body-worn cameras are an important tool for building public trust, strengthening community relationships and fairly conducting public safety operations. I am thrilled that the city is able to bring this technology to the department and add to the City’s commitment to transparency and accountability.”

The city has also secured an increase to its 10-year DMH grant, allowing them to hire a second and third social worker within the department.

Additionally, the grant will cover funds for de-escalation training for officers.

